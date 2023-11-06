Miami swim and dive shines in win over FAU

In its first home meet of the year, Miami swim and dive defeated FAU by a score of 166-128 at the Whitten Center Pool.

In the first race of the meet, the 200-yard medley relay got the ‘Canes off to a hot start with its top entry of fifth-year senior Emma Shuppert, senior Emma Sundstrand, junior Jacey Hinton and fifth-year senior Talia Bates coming in first place with a time of 1:41.79.

Next up, in the freestyle events, the Hurricanes kept rolling behind fifth-year senior Mary Smutny winning the 1,000-yard freestyle and sophomore Jane Fitzgerald taking the 200-yard freestyle with times of 10:22.64 and 1:53.19 respectively.

Other notables from freestyle include sophomore Kate Sommerstad, who claimed second in the 1,000-yard freestyle (10:39.56) and freshman Jemma Burns, who placed third in the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.96).

Moving onto backstroke, UM managed to ramp it up to another level after the hot start sweeping the 100-yard backstroke, with Bates (54.00), Shuppert (56.03) and sophomore Celina Kuehne (56.27) taking those top three places.

Adding on to her outstanding meet, Shuppert took home her third win of the meet, winning the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:02.33.

The ‘Canes saw even more success late in the sprinting events, with wins from junior Jacey Hinton (23.22) in the 50-yard freestyle and redshirt junior Savannah Barr (51.82) in the 100-yard freestyle.

Up next for Miami swim and dive, the team will head west to Dallas to take on several teams at the SMU Invite spanning from Nov. 15-18.