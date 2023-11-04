TMH Staff score predictions: NC State Wolfpack

It’s been back to back games that Hurricanes Football has gone into overtime and come out with the victory. However, both games were played in front of their home crowd at Hard Rock Stadium. Today, they are at Carter-Finley Stadium to take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack (5-3, 2-2 ACC).

Saturday’s kick-off in Raleigh, North Carolina is set for 8:00 p.m. Here’s what four members of The Miami Hurricane’s sports section are predicting for the game.

Ian Graves

After sneaking away with a three-point overtime victory over Virginia, Miami looks to extend their win streak to three games against NC State this Saturday. In the last matchup between these two teams, the ‘Canes edged the then-ranked Wolfpack by 1 point in a thriller at Hard Rock Stadium in 2021.

With both of these teams struggling to find much of an offensive rhythm as of late, we are due for a relatively low-scoring affair. Miami comes in with the 28th-ranked defense in the FBS, allowing only 20 points per game, and NC State is coming in slightly lower with the 45th-ranked defense allowing about 23 points per game.

This being said, whichever teams turns more defense into offense, whether by scoring themselves or setting up the offense with good field position, will come away with the victory.

The Hurricanes will be the team to do this, as executed last week by safety Kam Kinchens housing a crucial pick-six, and Miami should be able to escape Raleigh with a victory.

Prediction: Miami 20, NC State 17

Charlotte Snoonian

Miami and NC State both hope to keep the momentum going, each coming off of conference wins last week. The ‘Canes’ wins did not come quickly, though, earning the last two games in overtime against Clemson and UVA, and the NC State Wolfpack also just beat Clemson.

Uncertainty at quarterback has been prevalent for the Wolfpack this season, with transfer quarterback Brennan Marshall being benched earlier this season for MJ Morris. Both players have a completion rate slightly under 60%, compared to Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke’s 70% completion this season.

Also, on the offensive side of the ball, both teams look even in receiving and rushing leaders so that the game may come down to strength on the defensive side. NC State linebacker Payton Wilson has had a whopping 89 total tackles this season and was ranked 15th in the ACC for tackles per game last season, so the ‘Canes offensive line will have to step up this weekend.

Despite a threat on defense, Tyler Van Dyke and company can confidently defeat the NC State Wolfpack this Saturday.

Prediction: Miami 17, NC State 13

Quinn Sheehan

It has not always looked pretty for Miami, but over the last two weeks, the ‘Canes have found ways to win against ACC opponents Clemson and Virginia, both in overtime nail-biters. This week, however, the competition will ramp up again for the Hurricanes as they travel to Raleigh, North Carolina, to take on the 5-3 NC State Wolfpack.

NC State is coming off a win over Clemson, and its three losses have been to quality opponents in Notre Dame, Louisville, and Duke. The Wolfpack have become accustomed to close games recently, as their last three wins have come by just 17 total points. I expect neither team to pull ahead and for the contest to come down to the previous drive.

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke struggled in his return against Virginia, but with more preparation and a week behind him, I expect a solid bounce-back effort from Van Dyke.

With the shaky quarterback play over the last two weeks, Miami’s defense has stepped up big time, and I predict that will continue against an NC State offense only averaging 25.3 points per game this season.

Despite traveling to a hostile environment, the Hurricanes won a hard-fought conference win.

Prediction: Miami 23, NC State 20

Wrigley Kordt

Miami has won each of its last two games, but both have come unconvincing; the team has relied on overtime heroics to propel themselves past underwhelming overall performances.

But now, back on the road against a competitive NC State team, the ‘Canes won’t have as much margin for error. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has had a penchant for interceptions lately, throwing two last week against Virginia and seven in his previous three games. He’ll need to reign in the turnovers to get a win against the Wolfpack.

Luckily for the ‘Canes, NC State’s offense has been underwhelming all year. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong has thrown more interceptions (six) than touchdowns (five); to add insult to injury, he’s the team’s leading rusher despite only accumulating 286 yards on the ground.

Miami’s passing game may be under duress, but its rushing attack has remained consistent. In a battle between two less-than-stellar quarterbacks, the ground game could be the ‘Canes’ key to victory.

Prediction: Miami 27, NC State 24