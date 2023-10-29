REVIEW: “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana”

On Friday Oct. 13, Puerto Rican international superstar Benito Martinez, also known as Bad Bunny, released his highly anticipated 22-track trap album, “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana (NSLQVPM).”

The album debuted at number one on Spotify charts globally and in the U.S., making it Spotify’s most-streamed album in one day.

The multi-Grammy-nominated global sensation gifted his loyal fans an iconic tracklist that features some of the Latin music industry’s best. Feid, Young Miko, Luar La L, Bryant Myers and DelaGhetto all collaborated on the project, which blends the genres of trap, jersey club and drill.

“NSLQVPM” is Bad Bunny’s fifth studio album. His previous album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” spent 13 weeks on the Billboard 200 charts, and “NSLQVPM” is shaping up to be just as successful. According to Bad Bunny this project is dedicated to those who have faithfully supported him since he became popular on SoundCloud in 2016.

Songs like “Soy Peor” and “Diles” pay tribute to the global star’s beginnings and officially mark the comeback of Latin trap.

The first track, “NADIE SABE,” which translates to “NOBODY KNOWS” is a dark, reflective tune where Martinez expresses his frustration with “fake love” and “fake fans.” The title of this track might allude to the fact that “nobody knows” what he truly goes through emotionally as one of the most successful artists in the world.

“NADIE SABE” starts off with melancholic violins that suspensefully build up to Bad Bunny’s powerful hook: “Dicen que el mundo va a acabarse, ojala que sea pronto,” which translates to “They say the world will end, hopefully it’s soon.” Martinez uses this six-minute track as an outlet for his feelings, lamenting about feeling alone in front of a crowd of 100,000 people.

“NADIE SABE” continues with the same melancholic instrumental throughout the whole song, introducing a choir at the end. The choir — a blend of male and female voices, mixed with his — mesh perfectly to create an angelic sound straight from heaven.

“I like being who I am, sometimes good sometimes bad,” he sings before introducing the theme of the album in the chorus: “Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana, por eso lo hago hoy,” which translates to “nobody knows what will happen tomorrow, that’s why I do it today.”

This song is followed by “MONACO,” a booming trap track with an upbeat vibe that transports you to a European club.

Bad Bunny features world-renowned actor Al Pacino in the “MONACO” music video where he repeats “Nobody knows what tomorrow brings,” reiterating the album’s theme.

While some songs talk about failed romances, others explore his record-breaking triumphs and his love for his mother country, Puerto Rico.

In track 14, “VUELVE CANDY B,” he talks about his success, flexing the fact he has won both Billboard and Grammy awards

“Mira mi trophy case, como los combino” he sings, which translates to “Look at my trophy case, how I combine them.”

The title of this track references popular Puerto Rican thoroughbred race stallion, Vuelve Candy B., a champion horse who won Puerto Rico’s horse of the year award. It looks like the extremely successful horse might be the one featured on Bad Bunny’s cover art and visualizers.

Throughout the rest of the album, Bad Bunny touches on various trending topics, like his romance with reality TV star Kendall Jenner and his breakup with longtime girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri.

Thanks to Bad Bunny, the 2016 Latin trap era is making a comeback that is stronger than ever. Are we moving on from reggaeton? The future of Latin music is in Bad Bunny’s hands — in Benito we trust.