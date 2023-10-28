Gallery: ‘Canes Triumph over Tigers

‘Canes football defeated the Clemson Tigers 28-20 in double overtime at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023. Here’s a look back at the action:
Junior wide receiver Brashard Smith runs for a touchdown in the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Clemson at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023.
‘Canes fans celebrate a touchdown in the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Clemson at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Clemson sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik cuts towards the endzone in the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Clemson at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023.
Junior safety James Williams indicates that the ‘Canes have possession in the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Clemson at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Clemson junior tight end Jake Briningstool attempts to hurdle safeties Kamren Kinchens and James Williams in the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Clemson at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Freshman defensive lineman Rueben Bain, Jr. strips the ball from Clemson sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik in the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Clemson at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023.
‘Canes Superman and season ticket-holder Shelton Douthett throws up the U before being recognized on-field in the third quarter of Miami’s game versus Clemson at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023.
Clemson junior cornerback Nate Wiggins reaches for the ball in the third quarter of Miami’s game versus Clemson at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023.
Redshirt freshman running back Ajay Allen dives for extra yards in the fourth quarter of Miami’s game versus Clemson at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fifth-year redshirt junior defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte listens to defensive line coach Jason Taylor in the fourth quarter of Miami’s game versus Clemson at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fourth-year junior defensive back Daryl Porter, Jr. makes a tackle in the first overtime of Miami’s game versus Clemson at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Freshman quarterback Emory Williams scans downfield in overtime of Miami’s game versus Clemson at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Redshirt freshman running back Ajay Allen celebrates a touchdown in overtime of Miami’s game versus Clemson at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fourth-year junior linebacker Corey Flagg, Jr. makes a game-winning tackle in the second overtime period of Miami’s game versus Clemson at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Head coach Mario Cristobal celebrates Miami’s double overtime 28-20 win over Clemson at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023.
‘Canes fans celebrate Miami’s 28-20 win over Clemson at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023.