Miami faces defeat in their last road game against Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech commanded a dominant 3-0 victory in their last home game of the season over the struggling Miami Hurricanes. Miami (3-9-4, 2-6-1 ACC) battled the Hokie’s (7-7-3, 4-5 ACC) explosive offense with ten players in the second half but failed to contain them.

Sophomore Natalie Mitchell broke the ice for Virginia in the thirteenth minute of the game, giving the Hokies an early one-nil lead.

By the end of the first half, Tech had outshot Miami 7-0. By the end of the game, Virginia Tech had a total of 17 shots, 12 of which were on goal. The Hurricanes gave up six corner shot opportunities and six fouls, two of which were yellow cards by Hallie Salas, who was ejected in minute 42.

Miami defender Emma Tucker had an opportunity to tie the game in the 54th minute. Still, the ball’s journey to the back of the net was hampered by the post shortly after the swift defender found herself alone against the goalkeeper. This time, the ball was nowhere near its intended destination.

Junior Sophie Maltese scored her first two goals of the season in the 69th and 77th minute, giving Virginia their lead and diminishing all hope for the ‘Canes to at least level the game.

Despite Miami’s inability to cease the Hokie’s fire, Melissa Dagenais, who was called up by the Canadian national team for friendlies against Brazil, recorded eight stops. She is currently third on the Hurricanes’ all-time saves list, just ten saves below Lauren McAdam (272).

On Thursday, October 26th, the ‘Canes will host Senior Day at Cobb Stadium to honor seniors Delaney Brown, Julia Edwards, and Katerina Molina. Miami will play its last game against conference rivals Wake Forest to close the season.