‘Canes assemble at opening ceremony to kick off Homecoming 2023

No event other than Homecoming could bring out a mechanical-dolphin, the Frost Band of the Hour and HP Patio Jams to the University of Miami campus.

Students continue to cheer on the 5-2 Hurricane football team, as the ‘Canes community prepares to celebrate the tradition of Homecoming week. The week begins with the traditional Opening Ceremony and ‘Canes Spirit Day with students encouraged to wear the color orange, homecoming boards spread across the stage to represent this year’s theme and various activities and foods for students to partake in.

As Lakeside Patio roared with excitement from faculty and students, the Homecoming Executive Committee (HEC), Sebastian the Ibis and the UM spirit squads kicked off week-long celebration leading up to Saturday’s football game against the University of Virginia Cavaliers.

At the ceremony, titled “Canes Assemble,” a tribute to the superhero-esque selected homecoming theme “Leave Your Legacy,” students were encouraged by HEC to show off their spirit during the annual assembly.

According to HEC, this year’s homecoming theme hopes to bring students together to reflect on their own legacy and hard work on campus. The concept of the theme was created by Hurricane Productions (HP) in an effort to draw a connection between the strength and power that superheroes hold and the power of students to become the best version of themselves here at UM.

Each year, Homecoming provides students with a fun and eventful series of traditional UM activities that they can share with friends.

To kickoff the ceremony, HEC chairs Christopher Papa, Kerrigan Wesley and Hanna Ebrahimi explained the various Homecoming activities and what students can expect from each of them.

“Today, we have a ton of fun activities for everyone to check out: pizza, caricatures, a mechanical dolphin, popcorn and more,” said Wesley.

Student rock band Double Take also performed for the Opening Ceremony while students were in line for t-shirts, ice cream and other goodies.

Sara Ebrahimi, a junior and vice chair for HEC shared her own experience in running this week and all of its festivities.

“I am very excited to see all of our alumni and students throughout the week and have all of our ‘Canes, old and new, come and celebrate the University,” said Ebrahimi.

Another student on HEC running some of the activities on the patio, Jana Faour, discussed her own perspective of what Homecoming and especially the Opening Ceremony means to students at the U.

“Everyone comes together and brings the spirit and it is there for everyone around them,” said Faour. “All of the members of different organizations are coming out and supporting each other, as well as showing spirit for the entire Homecoming experience at the University of Miami. It is heartwarming and exciting to see everyone having as much spirit as you do and to show up and show out for the school.”