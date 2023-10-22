‘Canes Volleyball sweeps in back-to-back games, this time beats Syracuse 3-0

Miami Volleyball secured back-to-back sweeps with a 3-0 win against Syracuse Oranges at the James L. Knight Complex in Coral Gables Friday night.

Their last sweep was an extreme upset in last Sunday’s 3-0 win to the No. 11 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This conference win has boosted their ACC record to 6-3 right at the mid-conference-season mark.

The ‘Canes dominated on Friday night against Syracuse, leading convincingly over all three sets and solid performances all around. The stars of the match, with a potent offense, were sophomore Flormarie Heredia-Colon with 11 kills and three serving aces, junior Ashley Carr with a season high nine kills, and senior Angela Grieve with nine kills. Not to mention, fifth-year Savannah Vach consistently set her teammates up nicely, bringing in 23 assists for the game and tallying three kills, one of which was the match point in the last set and securing the victory for the Hurricanes.

With the ‘Canes leading 2-0 on sets, the Orange came back strong in the third set. However, Miami stuck to what they were doing all night, and continued to put up points with Syracuse. A powerful defensive effort from sophomore Cinarra Tejada, Grieve, and Carr gave Miami the boost to win the exciting set 25-15 in front of a full crowd of lively ‘Canes fans.

The ‘Canes will take on Boston College on Sunday at the James L. Knight Sports Complex. The game is set to commence at 1 p.m.