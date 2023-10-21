Miami soccer falls 1-0 against Virginia in defensive battle

Virginia (7-3-5, 2-3-3 ACC) defeated Miami (3-8-4, 2-5-1) by a score of 1-0 on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, VA.

This game was another low-scoring affair for the ‘Canes and something they have become accustomed to over the last month. Four of their last six matches were decided by a single goal or the lack thereof.

The first half was a stalemate, and neither team scored any goals. Virginia dominated the possession in the first half and did not even allow Miami to attempt a shot.

In the 65th minute, the Cavaliers broke the draw after a crafty header by Jill Flammia. It was her second goal of the season and wouldn’t have come without a well-placed cross by Maggie Cagle.

The second half was a slight improvement for the Hurricanes as they could get off three shots, but again, this was minuscule compared to Virginia’s nine. Two of those shots for Miami were on goal from sophomore Tusca Mahmoudpour.

Only allowing one goal, the standout player for the ‘Canes was keeper Melissa Dagenais again, saving six out of Virginia’s seven shots on goal. Dagenais was recently called to the Canadian national team for the October international window. This outing lifted her save percentage to 78.7% on the year.

Next, the ‘Canes will head to Blacksburg, VA, on Sunday at 3 p.m. to take on Virginia Tech (6-7-3, 3-5 ACC), who are coming from three straight losses. This match is a good chance for the Hurricanes offense to get back on track and pick up a much-needed win before the regular season finale.