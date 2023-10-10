HP announces Quavo as Homecoming concert headliner

Quavo, an award-winning American rapper, is coming to the Watsco Center on Oct. 26. HP Concerts, a committee of the student organization Hurricane Productions (HP), announced the Homecoming concert headliner at halftime during this weekend’s UM vs. Georgia Tech football.

Quavious Keyate Marshall, famously known as Quavo, is an American rapper best known for his participation in the hip-hop group Migos. Some of his top hits include “Congratulations” in collaboration with Post Malone and “HOTEL LOBBY,” which has nearly 300 million streams on Spotify.

“We are really excited about this year’s artist,” said junior creative advertising major Taryn Ezekiel, the HP Concerts Co-Chair. “We selected Quavo in June and have been working back and forth with contracts and marketing since then.”

His selection came as a result of a student survey conducted last year by HP, in which the majority of student respondents voted for a hip-hop performance.

“Homecoming is all about school pride,” Ezekiel said. “So, we selected an artist who we thought would make people want to come out, dance and show their love for UM.”

In 2020 and 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented HP from delivering the annual Homecoming concert to its full capacity. However, this year, similar to last year’s Flo Rida performance, the plan is for a return to regular programming.

“We are back in full swing,” Ezekiel said. “The floor will be open where the hope is people will dance, have fun and even make a new friend or two.”

HP Concerts holds a special place in Ezekiel’s heart. A dedicated member, being a part of the student organization has opened up doors to experiences she never would have expected.

“Last year, I got to dance on stage with Flo Rida and the rest of my team,” Ezekiel said. “I was so nervous, but once I was up there dancing and having fun, I knew I was going to be fine.”

Talk of past concerts has first-year students excited for their first Homecoming week as official ‘Canes.

“I’ve heard a lot about this concert,” first-year biology major Emma Tews said. “People have told me it’s one of the best nights of the year which makes me so excited to experience it for the first time.”

Like Tews, students are looking forward to everything in store for this year’s Homecoming and what HP has planned for the rest of the year.

“We are going to be very active on campus this school year,” Ezekiel said. “We believe this show is going to encourage more people to join HP and show their school pride.”

In the coming weeks, HP will begin tabling for ticket sales. Students can stop by throughout the day and receive their free ticket. Students can also pick up tickets at the box office the day of the concert.

“My team and I are working hard to put together a great show,” Ezekiel said. “I’m sure it’s going to be great.”

For more information follow @hp_concerts on Instagram.