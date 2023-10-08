‘Canes soccer falls short against No. 1 North Carolina 1-0

No. 1 North Carolina (9-0-4, 4-0-1 ACC) defeated Miami (3-6-3, 2-3 ACC) on Thursday night at Dorrance Field in Chapel Hill by a score of 1-0.

The lone goal of the match was scored early on by UNC midfielder Emily Colton in the 16th minute, which ended up being all the Tar Heels needed to come away with the win.

UM can be proud of their enduring defensive efforts against the unbeaten Tar Heels, who average 2.15 goals per game. Graduate Student goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais anchored the strong defense. Dagenais logged eight saves and only allowed one goal to keep the ‘Canes in striking distance all game.

UNC dominated the time of possession, shooting 20 shots to Miami’s lone shot. Despite persistent UNC attacks, the Hurricane defense stood firm and patient, allowing for a possible tie in the match after the ‘Canes were awarded a penalty. However, Senior Julia Edwards missed the penalty – soaring he ball over the crossbar.

Without possession of the ball, the ‘Canes could never get anything going on the other end of the pitch; however, not many teams do against the Tar Heels, who allow just .57 goals per game.

Although a loss on paper, the Hurricanes can take many positives away from this gritty battle against likely the most formidable opponent they will face all season.

The schedule does not lighten up for the Canes as they will head to South Bend next to take on the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1-3, 4-0-1 ACC) on Sunday at 1 p.m.