A Miami day in the life: ChatGPT edition

ChatGPT is a natural language processing tool driven by artificial intelligence (AI). It allows users to have human-like conversations with a chatbot, answers questions and assists with tasks like composing emails, essays and resumes.

I put this AI powerhouse to the test and asked ChatGPT to plan a day for me in Miami. After following its suggestions, I experienced a long day full of culture, food and entertainment.

Morning

The first item ChatGPT had on our agenda was a morning on South Beach. ChatGPT recommended making time to relax on the sandy shores, take a dip in the ocean and enjoy a relaxing yoga session.

I started my day at 5 a.m. to witness the golden sunrise peak over the horizon. I then unfurled my mat for a self-guided beachfront yoga session with the gentle water sounds in the background.

After living in Miami for over three years, the novelty of South Beach has worn off. It is a frequently packed and quintessential tourist spot, but the morning quiet and lack of visitors made for an enjoyable experience.

AI then said to grab breakfast, giving me options of cafecito and pastelitos or an acai bowl or avocado toast. Because I don’t drink coffee, I made my way to Pura Vida, a restaurant that serves healthy dining options in a beachy setting.

After eating my PB Lover acai bowl, AI suggested a stroll through the Art Deco Historical District. It was still relatively empty as I perused Ocean Drive, Collins Avenue and Lincoln Road, admiring the pastel art deco buildings and colorful artwork and murals that line the streets. It’s a fairly pedestrian-friendly area known for its shopping and dining.

Lunch

After heading home to clean up, AI recommended brunch at Greenstreet Café, a place I frequent which serves classic American cuisine in Coconut Grove. I ordered cinnamon roll pancakes, which came highly recommended from the server. No matter how many times I visit, I always have a great experience.

Afternoon

Next, I ventured to Little Havana — Miami’s historic Cuban neighborhood — to window-shop, explore the colorful streets and soak up the Latin street art and music.

ChatGPT recommended a visit to the Domino Park, where large groups of people were playing chess and domino games. It then directed me to the Wynwood Walls, a renowned outdoor street art gallery, and I bought a ticket to stroll through the murals, something I don’t usually do.

Wynwood is one of my favorite neighborhoods in Miami, and is a recommendation I share with many. While the walls are appealing, the entire Wynwood area holds unique murals that don’t require a ticket, which many wouldn’t know unless they have previously visited.

The Wynwood Marketplace was my next stop, an outdoor venue that hosts food trucks, artisan shops and events. An employee recommended I visit the Pink Paloma truck, where I ordered barbacoa tacos to enjoy while browsing the vendors and shops.

Late Afternoon

For a late-afternoon cultural excursion, AI suggested I check out the Perez Art Museum. This was my first time at this museum, and its waterfront views and picturesque art curation made for a scenic afternoon.

I wish that the itinerary included more time to spend here, but I only had 45 minutes to see as much as I could.

I then walked to Bayfront Park, which provided the perfect combination of city and water views. The featured giant ferris wheel of Bayside Marketplace provided views of Ferris Island and Virginia Key. I typically only go to Bayfront for a run along the water, but newer residents and visitors favor this area of downtown.

ChatGPT mentioned a happy hour at a rooftop or waterfront bar, so I decided to visit Monty’s Raw Bar in Coconut Grove for drinks and appetizers while watching the boats on the harbor. The timing of happy hour made for prime viewing of the sunset.

Evening

After going home to change again, some friends and I headed back up to Little Havana to check out the notable Versailles Restaurant for a Cuban dinner. I had never heard nor visited this iconic landmark of the Little Havana community.

Nightlife

ChatGPT recommended staying in Wynwood because of its lively nightlife scene. We started at the trendy food hall 1-800-Lucky and enjoyed the DJ sets, a cocktail and soft-shell crab bao buns before heading to the open-air Brick nightclub for dancing and R&B music.

ChatGPT also recommended late-night bites, including food trucks and popular late-night eateries like “La Sandwicherie” and “Pizza Rustica,” but my wallet and I were exhausted and full from this packed day, so we headed back to Coral Gables and called it a night.

Final Thoughts

ChatGPT did better than I thought. I had no idea what to expect when asking the generator to plan my day, but it fulfilled my request and delivered a busy day of Miami sightseeing and exploration. However, I prefer to leave room for spontaneity and adventure, which this packed itinerary didn’t allot time for.

Its responses tended to lean towards generic recommendations often found in a Miami guide book rather than local spots that are less frequented by tourists. As a result, some excursions were overpriced and crowded.

Understanding that ChatGPT pulls from sources that are a couple years old, some of its recommended restaurants were not open and some details were inaccurate. Some of the items on the itinerary were not the most feasible, highlighting AI’s limitations.

Miami’s record traffic during peak hours made getting from destination to destination treacherous. AI overlooked details like starting far north and traveling south to avoid traffic.

At the end of its response, ChatGPT said, “Remember to plan your day according to your interests and preferences. Miami has a diverse range of activities, so you can tailor your day to suit your tastes, whether you’re interested in art, culture, beach relaxation or nightlife.”