Gallery: Inter Miami II falls to NYCFC II 2-3

Miami forward Lucas Meek sits after losing possession during one of the final chances in the second half of Inter Miami II’s match versus New York City FC II at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Inter Miami CF II fell 2-3 to New York City FC II in their matchup at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 24. Here’s a look back at the match:
Miami midfielder Santiago Morales dribbles downfield in the first half of Inter Miami II’s match versus New York City FC II at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Miami defender Israel Boatwright controls the ball in the first half of Inter Miami II’s match versus New York City FC II at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Miami forward Miles Perkovich celebrates his goal with teammates in the first half of Inter Miami II’s match versus New York City FC II at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023.
Miami foward Bryan Destin’s shot is saved by New York City goalkeeper Alexander Yagudayev in the first half of Inter Miami II’s match versus New York City FC II at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023.
Miami midfielder Miles Perkovich fights for the ball in the second half of Inter Miami II’s match versus New York City FC II at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023.
Miami defender Farid Sir-Sar goes up for the header in the second half of Inter Miami II’s match versus New York City FC II at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Players collide in the second half of Inter Miami II’s match versus New York City FC II at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023.
New York City goalkeeper Alexander Yagudayev makes a save in the second half of Inter Miami II’s match versus New York City FC II at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Miami midfielder Alejandro Flores takes a corner kick in the second half of Inter Miami II’s match versus New York City FC II at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Players catch their breath after New York City FC II’s 3-2 win over inter Miami FC II at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon