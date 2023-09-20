Miami lands top prospect Jalil Bethea

The timing couldn’t be better for Miami men’s basketball to land a premier recruit. After graduating both Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller— a core duo that elevated the ‘Canes into a top-ranked program nationally — Miami may have found its next go-to guy. Coming off a historically successful season, the program has set high expectations for the near future. Fortunately for the ‘Canes, they are in good hands.

Introducing the Hurricanes’ next backcourt weapon: Jalil Bethea.

Prior to committing to the Hurricanes on Wednesday afternoon, Bethea announced he was down to three schools: Kansas, Villanova and Miami. The Philadelphia native and consensus-rated five-star recently took his visit to Coral Gables on Sept. 8.

By 247Sports’ metric, he becomes the highest-rated pledge in the program’s history, surpassing Lonnie Walker.

Bethea was not always as highly touted as he is now.

Two years ago, the 6-foot-4, 170-pound shooting guard was nameless among the nationally ranked. A year ago, he was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 48 player nationally. He now sits as the No. 7 player in the class of 2024 and the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania.

A high-volume, proficient and efficient shooter, Bethea starred over the summer on the Nike EYBL circuit and posted averages of 18.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He shot a blistering 49.8% from the field and 42.6% clip from three-point range.

As a premier guard for Pennsylvania-based Team Final, Bethea helped lead his squad to a first-place, 16-1 regular season record, landing in the top ten of the league’s scoring leaders while doing so.

Before the five-star takes his talents to Miami, he first heads back to his high school, Archbishop Wood, located just outside Philadelphia, where he’ll suit up for his senior year.