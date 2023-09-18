Gallery: ‘Canes Dominate Bethune Cookman 48-7

Fourth-year junior quarterback Tyler Van Dyke scrambles for a touchdown in the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Bethune Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 14, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
The Miami Hurricanes cruised to 3-0, with a win over Bethune Cookman University at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 14, 2023. Here’s a look back at the action:
Football strength and conditioning coach Aaron Feld enters Hard Rock Stadium during Hurricane Walk before the midweek game against Bethune-Cookman.
A new ‘Canes fan holds up a sign before Miami’s game versus Bethune Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 14, 2023.
Miami football head coach Mario Cristobal guides players through warm-up drills before their game against Bethune-Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 14, 2023. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Fourth-year junior wide receiver Xavier Restrepo returns a punt in the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Bethune Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 14, 2023.
Fourth-year junior Xavier Restrepo catches a pass from quarterback Tyler Van Dyke for 26 yards late in the first quarter against Bethune-Cookman University at Hard Rock Stadium.
Early in the first quarter, fourth-year junior Xavier Restrepo rushes with two Bethune-Cookman defenders surrounding him during the ‘Canes’ 48-7 win.
Junior kicker Andres Borregales lines up for a kick after first quarter touchdown during Miami's game against Bethune-Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 14, 2023. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Junior wide receiver Jacolby George runs for a touchdown in the second quarter of Miami's game against Bethune-Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 14, 2023. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
‘Canes superfan Shelton Douthett shows his support from the stands in the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Bethune Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 14, 2023.
Junior wide receiver Brashard Smith stays in bounds to make a catch in the third quarter of Miami’s game versus Bethune Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 14, 2023.
Junior Colbie Young catches a pass from quarterback Taylor Van Dyke, though later called an incomplete pass, during the 48-7 win against Bethune-Cookman University at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Sunsations perform before the start of the fourth quarter of Miami’s game versus Bethune Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 14, 2023.
Fourth-year junior quarterback Tyler Van Dyke throws up the U with fans after Miami’s 48-7 win over Bethune Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 14, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon