Miami football lands top defensive lineman Armondo Blount

The Miami Hurricanes football program landed a monumental commitment. The No. 1 player in the state of Florida and fourth overall, according to ESPN, Armondo Blount has committed to Mario Cristobal and the ‘Canes.

From Miami (Fla.) Central High School, Blount, who is 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, committed to the Hurricanes over football bluebloods such as Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC.

Blount is a member of the 2025 class. His commitment launches the Hurricanes up to No. 6 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings for the class of 2025. Blount joins four-star receiver Waden Charles, another Miami area native, and three-star quarterback Luke Nickel from Georgia.

Blount is next in line among the five-star lineman recruits that Cristobal has gotten to commit to his program. Offensive linemen Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola were five stars in the class of 2023. Being able to keep the prized Florida prospects in Miami is huge for the program.

Blount played varsity as an eighth grader. He earned MaxPreps Freshman and Sophomore All-American honors. Blount is known for his speed and plethora of pass-rushing moves. He has the potential to be impactful the second he steps onto a college campus.

While Blount is the first five-star recruit in the class of 2025, he probably won’t be the last. Blount is another huge commitment for Cristobal and the Hurricanes’ defense. Blount signifies exactly what Cristobal is trying to build in Coral Gables.