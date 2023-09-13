Gallery: Fourth-Annual UM Ruck To Remember

Each year, in the early morning hours of September 11th, members of the Miami community join forces to honor a promise: to never forget the events of September 11th, 2001. This group of students, ROTC Cadets, members of the military, law enforcement and more meet up to embark on a 9.11 mile ruck through Coral Gables and South Miami to honor the memory of the fallen and those impacted on that fateful day 22-years ago.

