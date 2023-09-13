Gallery: Fourth-Annual UM Ruck To Remember

Participants of the 4th annual UM Ruck to Remember pose in front of an American Flag provided by the Coral Gables Fire Department outside of the undergraduate admissions office, after completing a 9.11 mile-long ruck, to honor the memory of those lost 22-years ago on September 11th. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Each year, in the early morning hours of September 11th, members of the Miami community join forces to honor a promise: to never forget the events of September 11th, 2001. This group of students, ROTC Cadets, members of the military, law enforcement and more meet up to embark on a 9.11 mile ruck through Coral Gables and South Miami to honor the memory of the fallen and those impacted on that fateful day 22-years ago.
Here’s a look back at this year’s Ruck To Remember:
UM Ruck to Remember founder and organizer senior Alex Westover provides a briefing to participants ahead of the 9.11 mile memorial ruck on Sept. 11, 2023.
Participants listen to a briefing ahead of the fourth-annual UM Ruck to Remember, a 9.11 mile memorial ruck on Sept. 11, 2023.
UM Ruck to Remember founder and organizer senior Alex Westover throws up the U ahead of the 9.11 mile memorial ruck on Sept. 11, 2023.
UM Ruck to Remember founder and organizer senior Alex Westover leads the group down San Amaro Drive during the fourth annual UM Ruck to Remember in the early morning of Sept. 11, 2023.
A participant displays previous UM Ruck To Remember patches on his pack while marching towards Tropical Park, during the first leg of the fourth annual UM Ruck to Remember in the early morning of Sept. 11, 2023.
Participants arrive at Tropical Park, during the first leg of the fourth annual UM Ruck to Remember in the early morning of Sept. 11, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A member of the University of Miami Army ROTC completes a workout at the halfway point of the 9.11 mile memorial ruck at Tropical Park on Sept. 11, 2023.
Participants do ruck-squats as a part of a workout at the halfway point of the 9.11 mile UM Ruck to Remember at Tropical Park on Sept. 11, 2023.
FIU Military Science 2 Cadet Lopez completes a workout at the halfway point of the 9.11 mile memorial ruck at Tropical Park on Sept. 11, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A participant catches her breath during a workout at the halfway point of the 9.11 mile UM Ruck to Remember at Tropical Park on Sept. 11, 2023.
Members of UMPD throw up the U after completing a workout at the halfway point of the 9.11 mile memorial ruck at Tropical Park on Sept. 11, 2023.
University of Miami Army ROTC cadet sophomore Bree Fish heads back to campus after a workout at the halfway point of the 9.11 mile UM Ruck to Remember at Tropical Park on Sept. 11, 2023.
Participants head back to campus during the second leg of the 9.11 mile memorial ruck on Sept. 11, 2023.
Participants head back to campus after a workout at the halfway point of the 9.11 mile UM Ruck to Remember at Tropical Park on Sept. 11, 2023.
A member of the Broward County Sheriff’s office heads back to campus after a workout at the halfway point of the 9.11 mile UM Ruck to Remember at Tropical Park on Sept. 11, 2023.
University of Miami Army ROTC cadet Jamari King calls a cadence while heading back to campus during the second leg of the 9.11 mile memorial ruck on Sept. 11, 2023.
