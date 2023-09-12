Gloria Estefan to host movie screening and Q&A at the Cosford Cinema

Between movie showings by the Cinematic Arts Commission and special events, the Bill Cosford Cinema is keeping students entertained this semester. On Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Gloria Estefan will join Cosford Cinema manager Rene Rodriguez to host a screening of “Young Frankenstein,” a comedy-horror film, and a Q&A session.

Estefan moved to Miami as a young child with her family after fleeing from Cuba amidst a political and social revolution. Faced with the challenges of moving to the U.S. as an immigrant, music became her escape from a tumultuous childhood.

It was during her time at the University of Miami that Estefan met her husband, Emilio Estefan Jr., Their band, the Miami Sound Machine, was formed in 1975 and disbanded by the early 1990s, when Estefan went on to have a solo career.

As a singer and songwriter, Estefan has won seven Grammy awards, sold over 90 million albums globally and is in the top 100 best-selling music artists. Apart from her musical talents, she is also an actress and a children’s author.

Despite not appearing in the movie herself, she chose “Young Frankenstein” to be the movie played at the event because it has special meaning to her.

“Gloria chose “Young Frankenstein,” she told me, because that’s the movie she and Emilio saw on their first date together, but it’s a great movie to show because it also appeals to the college-age demographic,” Rodriguez said.

When arranging for guests to host events at the Cosford Cinema, the interests of the students are always kept in mind.

“Students are always our priority, so we want to book guests that will appeal to students in some way,” Rodriguez said.

Aylin Xenes, a senior majoring in English and psychology and Cultural Chair of the Federación de Estudiantes Cubanos, emphasizes that those interested in Cuban culture will benefit from attending this event.

“Estefan paved the way for many of our favorite artists today and has cemented herself as a Cuban icon. Estefan’s success instills a sense of pride and identity among Cubans. Her music emulates and celebrates the musical traditions of Cuba, promoting the rich heritage of the island,” Xenes said.

The Q&A session will take place after the movie, where Estefan will be answering questions from the audience. Xenes sees this as something that students should take advantage of.

“Attending this event gives students the opportunity to speak with a UM alumni who is considered a trailblazer for Latino artists and a cultural icon to Cubans and others alike,” said Xenes.

Past guests who have hosted events at the Cosford Cinema include Miami-Dade County Mayor and UM alumni Danielle Levine Cava, Emmy-winning actor Gerald McRaney and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Leonard Pitts.

Rodriguez encourages all students to attend this event.

“It’s an opportunity to watch a movie that you probably won’t have a chance to watch on the big screen again,” Rodriguez said.

Tickets for this event can be purchased here. Tickets cost $10 for the general public, but students can get free tickets using promo code UMSTUDENT at checkout. Students must show their ‘Cane Card at the door in order for their free ticket to be honored.

Information on additional events hosted by the Cosford Cinema can be found on their website and on Instagram @billcosfordcinema.