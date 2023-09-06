Gallery: ‘Canes Football Wins Battle of the Miami’s

The Miami Hurricanes definitively defeated the Miami (OH) Redhawks 38-3 in their much-anticipated Sept. 1 face-off at Hard Rock Stadium. Here’s a look back at the action, from The Miami Hurricane Photo Team:
Fourth-year junior quarterback Tyler Van Dyke throws a jump-pass in the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Miami (OH) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Redshirt freshman running back Ajay Allen stiff-arms a defender during the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Miami (OH) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Canes fans throw up the U in the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Miami (OH) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 1, 2023.
Miami University's offensive line and the University of Miami's defensive line meets at the line of scrimmage during the third quarter of the season opening matchup.
Miami Hurricanes Football Strength & Conditioning Coordinator Aaron Feld eagerly watches Miami's game against Miami University (OH) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 1, 2023.
Fifth-year senior wide receiver Chris Pastora holds up fours at the start of the fourth quarter during Miami's game against Miami University (OH) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 1, 2023.
Fourth-year redshirt sophomore long snapper Mason Napper celebrates on the sidelines before the start of the fourth quarter of Miami’s game versus Miami (OH) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 1, 2023.
The Sunsations hype up the crowd in the fourth quarter of Miami’s game versus Miami (OH) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 1, 2023.
Junior running back Henry Parrish, Jr. evades Miami University corner back Yahsyn McKee to score a 12-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter of the season opener.
Fourth-year redshirt sophomore running back Donald Chaney, Jr. rushes for a 20-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Miami’s game versus Miami (OH) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 1, 2023.
Sixth-year redshirt senior Jacob Lichtenstein watches Miami University defensive back Raion Strader before protecting an extra point attempt during the 38-3 season opener win.
Miami Hurricanes fans cheer and throw up the U as Miami closes in on a win in their game against Miami University (OH) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 1, 2023.