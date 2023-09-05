Miami MBB lands commitment from 2024 four-star guard Austin Swartz

Austin Swartz, the No. 30 overall prospect and the seventh-ranked shooting guard in the nation according to On3 Sports, has committed to the University of Miami.

Swartz, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard from Cannon School (N.C.) announced his decision to head to Coral Gables, Fla. on Tuesday afternoon via a livestream on the On3 Recruits YouTube channel. The senior guard chose head coach Jim Larrañaga’s Hurricanes over seven other finalists, including Clemson, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Florida State, and even traditional basketball powers such as Indiana and 2023 NCAA Tournament champions UConn.

The newest ‘Canes commitment brings prolific scoring ability to the Hurricanes on an already-strong shooting team. In Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) this year, Swartz’s recruiting stock surged after posting 21 points per game, third overall among all players, including 37% shooting from three-point range.

“I would describe my game as a shot creator. I can score at all three levels but not only that, I can pass the rock too,” Swartz told On3 during his announcement.

Swartz’s commitment to Miami makes him the fourth-highest-rated commitment during Larrañaga’s tenure at Miami, according to On3, behind Lonnie Walker III, Bruce Brown and Dewan Hernandez.

To the Hurricane fans now anticipating his arrival, Swartz told On3 that Miami is “getting a player who will work hard and do everything he can to get dubs.”