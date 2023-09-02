Hurricanes rushing attack carries them to 38-3 victory against the Miami University RedHawks

The Miami Hurricanes started their season by snapping a five-game home losing streak via a decisive 38-3 victory over the Miami (OH) University RedHawks on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

It was a game dominated by the Hurricanes rushing attack. The ‘Canes achieved 250 yards on the ground with their offensive line consistently getting to the second level of the Miami (OH) defense.

All four running backs – Henry Parish, Mark Fletcher, Ajay Allen, and Don Chaney – took advantage of their chances. All the backs had at least eight carries at least 38 yards, and all except for Allen found the end zone. Parrish ran nine times for 90 yards, while freshman Fletcher ran nine times for 76. The ‘Canes were breaking off big chunk runs seemingly at will.

“All four of those guys are tough… I trust each and every one of them. The competition in the room is really good,” quarterback Tyler Van Dyke said. “They each have a different skill set that they bring to the table. Very excited to see what those guys are going to do moving on.”

The defense also performed magnificently. They held Miami (OH) to 2-for-12 on third down conversions and allowed only 215 yards of Redhawks offense. Linebacker Fransico Mauigoa led the ‘Canes in total tackles with five. Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe and defensive lineman Jahfari Harvey each recorded sacks en route to a stifling Hurricanes defensive performance.

“It was a lot of hard work. A lot of time is being put in for the defense. I think everyone executed their job,” said new linebacker Fransisco Mauigoa. “It can be down to the little details, and I think it was a good way to start the season.”

Miami (FL) couldn’t have gotten off to a faster start. Wide receiver Colbie Young took a screen pass 44 yards to the end zone on just the third play from scrimmage, giving the ‘Canes a 7-0 lead. Van Dyke started five-for-five, earning 68 yards and a touchdown.

Van Dyke finished his night with 201 yards on an efficient 17 completions out of 22 passes. He had a touchdown thanks to Young and had an interception early in the second quarter.

Miami (OH) was the juxtaposition of Miami (FL). The Redhawks could only muster eight yards in the first quarter as the ‘Cane defense was suffocating to start the game.

However, once Van Dyke threw the interception, they found their feet on offense. The RedHawks put together a drive into Hurricane territory and secured their first and only points from a 48-yard field goal.

The ‘Canes responded immediately and got back the three points thanks to a drive with a 37-yard run from Parrish. The field goal from Andres Borregales made the score 16-3 in favor of the ‘Canes to end the first half.

Borregales had three field goals and three extra-point kicks on the evening, going without a miss against the RedHawks.

“Andy’s a big part of this team. He’s a clutch kicker. He makes big-time kicks,” Van Dyke said. “Everybody on this team trusts him. Glad he’s on our team.”

The ‘Cane’s defense came out hot from halftime and continued to hold Miami (OH) without a third-down conversion. Then Xavier Restrepo and Mark Fletcher led the ‘Canes down the field to set up Fletcher, the true freshman, for a 22-yard scoring run. Restrepo scored the two-point conversion to make it 24-3 ‘Canes.

After the ‘Canes scored another touchdown via a Parrish run to make the score 31-3, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal took Van Dyke out of the game with just under ten minutes left for freshman quarterback Emory Williams.

In the one drive Williams had throws on, the Hurricanes scored. Don Chaney finished that drive with a 20-yard run to put the ‘Canes up 38-3. A turnover on downs for the RedHawks with less than two minutes remaining sealed the victory for the ‘Canes.

When asked about what they are doing to prepare for a big matchup against No. 23 Texas A&M next week, freshman Mark Feltcher, Jr. said,

“Going back to practice”

The ‘Canes will host the Texas A&M Aggies next Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m.