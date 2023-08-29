Miami volleyball remains undefeated with 3-1 win over FAU

Following wins over Maryland and Florida International to kick off the season, Miami women’s volleyball protected its home court with a victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls on Monday night.

The Hurricanes notched 65 kills to FAU’s 44 and averaged a .272 attack percentage in the 3-1 win at the James L. Knight Sports Complex.

Sophomore Flormarie Heredia Colon paced the ‘Canes in kills (13) and points (14), both of which were match-highs. Meanwhile, graduate student Abby Casiano led Miami in hitting percentage with a .643 mark, and setter Savannah Vach tallied the most assists with 55.

The first set began with five kills from Heredia Colon, Janice Leao, Angela Grieve and Peyman Yardimci to give Miami an early 10-5 advantage. The ‘Canes would eventually prevail in set one by a score of 25-22, aided by five blocks and 18 kills.

In a close first half of the second set, freshman Grace Lopez made her Miami debut and instantly made her mark with a solo block to extend her team’s lead to 13-10. Her play gave the ‘Canes the momentum to pull away as they won the second set, 25-18.

After falling 19-14 in the third set, the Hurricanes battled back to make the score 24-23 in favor of the Owls. However, FAU’s early lead proved too much to overcome as the Owls won 25-23 set to avoid the sweep. FAU outside hitter Katelynn Robine contributed to five points in the set, and outside hitter Romina Cornelio had five kills herself, including the point that decided the set.

Set four saw Lopez shine again as her consecutive kills gave Miami a 14-9 lead early. The ‘Canes never looked back as Heredia Colon and sophomore Cianna Tejada combined for ten kills to close out the fourth set and the match, winning 25-19.

Miami will go on the road and take its undefeated record to Columbia, South Carolina, to face off with the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1) and the Troy Trojans (0-3) in a series of matches on Friday and Saturday, respectively. South Carolina will face Clemson two days before facing the ‘Canes.