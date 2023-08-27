Gallery: ‘Canes top Terrapins

Graduate student middle blocker Abby Casiano celebrates winning a point during the third set of Miami’s match versus Maryland in the Knight Sports Complex on Aug. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
The Miami Hurricanes topped the University of Maryland Terrapins 3-1 in their August 25th matchup in the Knight Sports Complex. Here’s a look back at the action:
‘Canes volleyball players huddle before Miami’s match versus Maryland in the Knight Sports Complex on Aug. 25, 2023.
Junior outside hitter Peyman Yardimci extends for the ball during the first set of Miami’s match versus Maryland in the Knight Sports Complex on Aug. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Junior outside hitter Peyman Yardimci and graduate student middle blocker Abby Casiano wait for the serve during the first set of Miami’s match versus Maryland in the Knight Sports Complex on Aug. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Junior outside hitter Peyman Yardimci celebrates with teammates after scoring a point during the first set of Miami’s match versus Maryland in the Knight Sports Complex on Aug. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Graduate student middle blocker and redshirt senior outside hitter Angela Grieve wait for the serve during the second set of Miami’s match versus Maryland in the Knight Sports Complex on Aug. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fifth-year setter Savannah Vach makes a play at the net during the third set of Miami’s match versus Maryland in the Knight Sports Complex on Aug. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fifth-year setter Savannah Vach celebrates winning a point during the third set of Miami’s match versus Maryland in the Knight Sports Complex on Aug. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fifth-year setter Savannah Vach sets the ball during the third set of Miami’s match versus Maryland in the Knight Sports Complex on Aug. 25, 2023.
‘Canes players wait for the serve during the fourth set of Miami’s match versus Maryland in the Knight Sports Complex on Aug. 25, 2023.
‘Canes players celebrate their 3-1 win over Maryland in the Knight Sports Complex on Aug. 25, 2023.
‘Canes players celebrate their 3-1 win over Maryland in the Knight Sports Complex on Aug. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon