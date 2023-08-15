Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Resources at the U

Being situated in one of the most multicultural cities in the world, the University of Miami has always been a unique player in promoting diversity on its campus. Recognizing the importance of embracing differences and promoting equity, UM has developed a wide range of resources dedicated to supporting students from all backgrounds. These resources aim to empower students to thrive academically, socially and emotionally, creating a nurturing environment that values and celebrates everyone. For those who may not know what tools are available to them, here are some of the best resources dedicated to making sure all students have a place to call home away from home.

Multicultural Student Affairs (MSA)

UM’s Multicultural Student Affairs office plays a pivotal role in promoting diversity and inclusion on campus. MSA offers a wide selection of programming, workshops, and events throughout the year that celebrate the heritage and contributions of various cultural and ethnic groups. From Hispanic Heritage Month to Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, these celebrations serve as opportunities to educate the entire campus community on the rich tapestry of global cultures.

Additionally, MSA hosts support networks such as the LGBTQ+ Student Center and Allies, ensuring a safe and welcoming space for LGBTQ+ students and allies alike. MSA also offers open discussions and seminars on topics like intercultural communication, privilege and power, and allyship. These programs enable students to engage in meaningful conversations, challenging their perspectives and encouraging empathy for others’ experiences. These initiatives help students build strong connections and a sense of belonging, contributing to their overall academic and personal success.

Office of Disability Services (ODS)

The Office of Disability Services ensures that UM remains an accessible and inclusive space for students with disabilities. ODS collaborates with faculty and staff to implement appropriate accommodations, ensuring that students can fully participate in all aspects of university life. The office also offers tutoring and guidance to students with disabilities, promoting self-advocacy and empowering them to succeed academically.

Counseling Center and Student Support Services

UM’s Counseling Center provides confidential and professional mental health support to all students, recognizing the significance of emotional well-being in academic success. The center offers counseling sessions that are sensitive to diverse cultural backgrounds and experiences, ensuring that students can comfortably access the support they need.

Scholarships

The University of Miami offers a range of scholarships, both through the Office of Financial Assistance and Employment and through individual schools and departments, aimed at supporting students from underrepresented backgrounds, economically disadvantaged students and those who demonstrate a commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion.

For instance, the University promotes the U Dreamers Program to give financial assistance to undocumented and DACA students looking to pursue their education at UM. Students can also visit their respective school’s website to determine what additional financial assistance is available to them. These scholarships not only ease the financial burden of education, but they also signal the University’s dedication to supporting an inclusive community.

Cultural Clubs & Organizations

At the U, there are many cultural student clubs and organizations to join. There is a home for everyone, from the Federación de Estudiantes Cubanos, or the Cuban Student Federation, to Planet Kreyol for Haitian students, the Asian American Students Association and everything in between. There are also a variety of multicultural professional and career-oriented organizations that aim to provide students from all backgrounds with the proper resources and opportunities they need to succeed in their respective fields. Be sure to take advantage of one or more of these organizations and be prepared to make many new friends!

The University of Miami proudly upholds its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion through each of these resources designed to support and empower students. From celebrating various cultures to providing necessary accommodations and mental health support, UM continues to foster an environment where every student feels valued and heard. As the institution continually evolves, it remains dedicated to creating a rich tapestry of experiences that enriches the lives of all its students, preparing them to become global leaders who embrace diversity and drive positive change.

For more information and a full list of additional resources, visit this page.