Dorm decorating 101: How to make your space feel like home

For many first-year college students, freshman year is the first time you’ll live away from home for an extended period of time. And while the distance is exciting for some and nerve-wracking for others, every student faces this question: “How do I decorate my dorm?”

Below, find three tips from The Miami Hurricane that will help make UM your home away from home:





1. Experiment with room layout

Did you know that the Mahoney-Pearson furniture can be moved around? After you’ve checked into your new home for the next nine months, try playing with ways to set-up your space.

For extra floor space, put the beds together and the desks along the walls. And you don’t have to draw an imaginary line for some separation and privacy — simply face the desks against each other in the middle of the room.

Pro tip: If you’re not too keen on the desk blocking window light, unscrew the top part and use it as a mini bookshelf or shoe rack.





2. Organization is key

With such limited space, the room can quickly become a mess if you aren’t prepared. Functional decor can help you keep your space clean without sacrificing its beauty.

Fabric cubes and rolling carts can store essentials like medicine, food and self-care products, while trays and dishes can hold smaller items like jewelry and random freebies you get at campus events. And while you shouldn’t bring your entire closet from home, an underbed storage bin will help keep the clothes that don’t fit neatly stored.

Pro tip: If you don’t already plan to buy some command strips and hooks, add them to your list! These can hold bags, hats, headphones, umbrellas, hanging plants and more.





3. Ball on a budget

At the end of the day, this dorm will only be yours for freshman year. And while you want it to feel like home, you don’t need to splurge on expensive furniture like large rugs or additional seating that won’t fit in the room. Instead, look for cheaper quality items to decorate the space.

While Target is the obvious choice for dorm shopping, stores like Ross, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Five Below, Goodwill and Amazon boast unique finds at an affordable price. Here, you’ll find everything from string lights and faux plants to throw pillows and tapestries.

Pro tip: For those who like to D.I.Y., laminating art prints, album covers and movie posters is a quick and cheap way to personalize your space and create wall decor that will last.