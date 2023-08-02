Safe Party Tips at UM: Keep Your ‘Canes Close and Cups Closer

The first-year college experience comes with a wide range of social events, gatherings and outings into the city. Whether you plan on attending parties this semester or not, it’s important to understand how to have a safe and fun college experience with your fellow ‘Canes.

While there are plenty of alcohol and drug education programs that are required for first-year students, it’s always helpful to have this information on-hand in the event of an emergency. Here are a few safe partying PSA’s to keep in mind throughout the year.

DO Keep your ‘Canes Close.

Always go out in groups of two or more and keep an eye on your friends throughout the night, it is always possible that someone in the group will test their limit. This is why it is never an option to abandon your friends.

. . . And your cups closer

Try not to leave your drink unattended. This is an open invitation for someone to “roofie,” or slip a pill into your drink. These drugs are designed to quickly and discreetly incapacitate a victim, many of which are later taken advantage of.

In the event you or someone you know has been roofied, call 911 immediately or visit the nearest emergency center.

DON’T Drive drunk.

It is illegal to operate a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, as these substances can cause severe impairment. This includes everything from decision-making, reaction time and judgment.

In these scenarios, an Uber or a Lyft is your best friend. To be more cost effective, travel in a group to split the fare of rideshare or to have a designated driver in your party.

DON’T Bring a fake ID.

Possession of a fake ID is a third-degree felony in the state of Florida, and is punishable with fines of up to $5,000 and 5 years of jail time. As students, being caught with a fake ID has several academic consequences as well. It’s not worth it.

DO Know your limits.

This will ensure a safer, more enjoyable partying experience. Not everyone has the same limits as blood alcohol level is determined by a variety of factors, including weight, age, and gender.

You can learn how to calculate your own Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) on an online calculator or during the University’s mandated Alcohol & Drug Education course for first-year and transfer students. Failure to complete this course will place a hold on your student account, which may prevent you from signing up for classes in the future.

Since this information is mandatory to know regardless, it’s important to stay vigilant about how much you and your friends can handle when having fun.

DO Know what to do in the event of an overdose.

An overdose is a life-threatening emergency, and it should be taken very seriously. In the event of an overdose situation, it is important to know the emergency protocols that could save someone’s life.

The Sandler Center, a student organization that educates the community on making informed, responsible decisions, has compiled a list of safety tips, along with the overdose protocol, on its University website.

Sandler Center for Alcohol and Drug Education: https://doso.studentaffairs.miami.edu/sandler-center/index.html

It’s On Us: https://titleix.miami.edu/prevention-education/its-on-us/index.html

And lastly, DO Have fun!