Concerts galore: all the artists coming to Miami this fall

After years of flying to Atlanta and road-tripping to Orlando for a concert, people all over Miami will rejoice this fall as they spend their money on concert tickets instead of gas and round-trip flights.

You heard it here: your favorite artists are coming to Miami this fall! Check out all the upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss, organized by genre:

Pop/Pop-Rock

Pop music lovers are in for a treat this year — the lineup is stacked with old-timers and newcomers. End the month of July with singers Sam Smith and Dominic Fike, then ring in the first day of class with a show from JVKE on Aug. 20.

September brings more shows from boy band 5 Seconds of Summer, guitar legend John Mayer and pop singer Kim Petras, while October is full of performances from viral star Ashnikko and bands like the Jonas Brothers and The 1975.

Finally, celebrate the week before Thanksgiving break with back-to-back concerts from pop trailblazer P!NK as she hits the Miami area on Nov. 14 and 15.

Soul/R&B

R&B fans have waited years for singers SZA and Daniel Caesar to release their next albums. Fortunately, both artists will headline Miami this September as they tour their most recent album drops. You won’t want to miss Caesar’s Superpowers World Tour on Sep. 9 and SZA’s SOS tour on Sep. 22.

Backing up to August, orientation week will be even busier with shows from Brent Faiyaz and Beyoncé. But if you don’t fly in until the first day of class, then the Leon Bridges show on Aug. 24 might be the perfect Thursday night outing for you.

Hip-Hop/Rap

Current UM undergrads likely missed Drake’s visit to campus back in 2018 when he recorded the “God’s Plan” music video. Luckily, he’ll be returning to the 305 on Sep. 28 and 29 with rapper 21 Savage.

If two back-to-back nights of Drake isn’t enough, then make sure to grab tickets for Lil Baby, Doja Cat and 6LACK this fall.

Reggaeton/Latin Pop

While Bad Bunny doesn’t have any Miami shows scheduled for this fall, reggaeton and latin pop listeners can still enjoy a different live show each month.

Round off the first week of class with two concerts in a row from Karol G on Aug. 25 and 26, then gear up for midterm season with Becky G as she brings her Mi Casa, Tu Casa tour to Hard Rock Live on Sep. 23. After a brief break in October, Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma hits Miami for his Don Juan World Tour on Nov 4.

Get excited for The Trilogy Tour! Mr. 305 himself — aka, Pitbull — will team up with Latin music trailblazers Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martín for two nights only in Miami. If you’re not at the Kaseya Center on Nov. 10 and 11, what are you doing?

Christian/Gospel

If you love contemporary worship music, then you won’t want to miss Elevation Worship’s concert on Oct. 3 as they stop in Miami with Pastor Steven Furtick.

Those who grew up listening to gospel will be excited to hear that gospel greats Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, Israel Houghton, David & Tamela Tann and the Clark Sisters will team up at the Kaseya Center on Oct. 6 for their Reunion Tour.

For a post-midterms season unwind, mark Oct. 26 on your calendar to enjoy “An Evening of Worship” with contemporary Christian artist Chris Tomlin. And if you hope to get in one last show before finals, catch a special show from Travis Greene, J.J. Hairston and Ms. Anita Wilson on Nov. 14.

K-Pop

Whether you’re a die-hard K-pop fan or a casual listener, you won’t want to miss these performances from South Korean girl group aespa and solo artist Eric Nam. Catch the former on Aug. 22 at the James L. Knight Center downtown, then plan for a trip to Fort Lauderdale on Sep. 24 for Nam’s world tour.

The myth is over — musicians do come to Miami! Don’t miss out and secure your tickets now.