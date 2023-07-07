Alix Earle, TikTok Star and now a UM Scholarship

The name Alix Earle has been floating around campus over the past year as Earle’s beauty and lifestyle TikTok gained popularity. Now, her name has become a permanent fixture of the University of Miami.

Earle, who recently graduated from the University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, has established the Alix Earle Scholarship in her name under the Patti and Allan Herbert Business School.

At the end of June, Alix Earle announced the scholarship on her Instagram while celebrating her graduation from the university.

“I’m sitting here writing this with tears in my eyes,” Earle said. “It is such an honor to announce that I’m leaving the University of Miami Herbert Business School with a scholarship in my name.”

Earle also expressed tremendous gratitude towards her family, friends, professors and TikTok audience in the post as well.

“Without the U I wouldn’t be where I am today. The support of my family, friends, professors, and especially my audience, has helped me shape into who I am as I pursue my goals,” Earle said.

According to News@TheU, Earle highlighted lecturer William Bolton as a faculty member who left a profound impact on her undergraduate experience, always encouraging her and congratulating her successes.

The scholarship, available to business students in their junior or senior year, will be awarded to students who have demonstrated incredible entrepreneurial drive and potential throughout their academic career thus far.

The Miami Herbert Business School website shows a description for the scholarship, highlighting that, “Whether you aspire to be a business mogul or an innovative entrepreneur, this scholarship is designed to break down barriers and help you realize your dreams.”

The scholarship application process includes a copy of the students’ resume as well as a video submission that highlights the student’s personality and showcases their career goals and aspirations.

Many students were excited to see the young influencer giving back to her Alma Mater and showcasing her love for the U.

“I think it’s great to see a fellow Class of 2023 ‘Cane giving back already,” UM alumnus Rachel Levy, a recent graduate who enjoys watching Earle’s content, said. “I love seeing the University of Miami highlighted in her TikToks and showing everyone how great of a school it is.”

While the majority of comments on her original Instagram post were positive and congratulatory of her success, a few comments questioned whether it was appropriate to have Earle’s image under an academic scholarship, given her reputation as an active partygoer.

However, many stepped up to defend Earle, highlighting her generosity as an influencer to use her platform to enhance higher education and give back to her fellow ‘Canes.

“I have never used TikTok, however I commend Alix Earle for utilizing her platform to further contribute to the UM community for future generations,” junior international studies major Jason Ramkissoon said.

More information about the scholarship, including deadlines, requirements and application materials can be found on the Miami Herbert Business School website.