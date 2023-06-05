Nine-run inning from Texas eliminates Hurricanes baseball from NCAA Tournament

The 2023 Miami Hurricanes’ baseball season is officially over. It ended in the same place it has been for the prior two seasons: the regional round.

This time, Texas put the nail in the Hurricanes’ coffin on Sunday night at Mark Light Field by beating them 10-6 in the Coral Gables Regional.

“It comes to a sudden end, it’s abrupt, it’s quick, it’s hard, it’s disappointing,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “It’s disappointing not to reach our goal, but I’m very proud of this team.”

The game started well for the ‘Canes. Miami shortstop Dominic Pitelli blasted a three-run homer to right field to give Miami a 3-0 lead in the second inning. It was his 13th home run of the season.

But Texas came up to bat in the third inning, which was one of the worst frames of the season for UM.

Texas not only got back the three runs that Miami led by but also scored an additional six with the 13 batters it had up. The Longhorns were able to tie the score at three with consecutive RBI hits – a double from first baseman Jared Thomas and a single from third baseman Peyton Powell – off of Miami starting pitcher Ronaldo Gallo.

It prompted Miami to change Gallo out for senior pitcher Carlos Lequerica, but this did not stop Texas’ destruction. Garret Guillemette was able to string a grounder past third base to bring home Powell and right fielder Dylan Campbell to give Texas its first lead of the day, 5-3. Campbell’s single before that extended his Big-12 record-hitting streak to 38 games.

After two walks that made the bases loaded, designated hitter Jalin Flores skied a ball to center field for a grand slam that made it nine runs for Texas, sealing Miami’s fate in the Coral Gables Regional.

“It happened fast,” DiMare said. “We’re just thin in the bullpen. It’s tough. We were trying to get as much out of it.”

Texas scored another run in the sixth, but the ‘Canes were not ready to quit. With runners on first and second, third baseman Yohandy Morales struck the first pitch he saw into the scoreboard to cut Texas’s lead to four in the seventh. The homer was the 20th of the season and the 49th of his career, which is the fourth-most all-time by a Hurricane.

It wasn’t enough for Miami. In the ninth, Morales struck out in what could have been his last-ever Miami at-bat and freshman Blake Cyr followed suit for the game to be officially over.

Along with Morales, multiple key players from this squad are expected to leave Miami in hopes of being selected in the MLB Draft. Possible departures include Morales, Andrew Walters, Zach Levenson, CJ Kayfus, and Pitelli, who were all crucial to Miami’s success this past season. The draft will take place on July 9 and runs through the 11th.

“[Playing for Miami was] truly an amazing experience, I can’t put it into words,” Walters said. “The experience has made me a better man, better athlete, better in a lot of aspects of the game and in life.”

“Best three years of my life” Morales said.