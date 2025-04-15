Drowning in unethical practices: Miami Seaquarium bankruptcy indicates larger shift in consumer ethics

This article originally referred to the ‘Miami Seaquarium’ as ‘SeaWorld.’ SeaWorld did not declare bankruptcy; the Miami Seaquarium did. TMH has since corrected this misnomer and regrets this error.

The Miami Seaquarium, owned by The Dolphin Company, has officially gone under — and no, not like a trained dolphin diving through a hoop. This bankruptcy isn’t just a corporate failure, it’s a wake-up call for the entire theme park industry. Years of financial mismanagement, public outrage, and shifting consumer preferences have finally caught up, forcing the once-iconic brand into a downward spiral.

The Miami Seaquarium’s bankruptcy isn’t just a financial collapse — it’s a cultural reckoning driven by growing public rejection of animal cruelty. From repeated reports of animal mistreatment to the visible distress of captive orcas, the Miami Seaquarium’s unethical practices were impossible to ignore.

What once seemed like an unshakable institution in the amusement world has become a symbol of corporate irresponsibility and animal exploitation. While the documentary Blackfish specifically targeted SeaWorld, its ripple effects extended far beyond — sparking a cultural shift in how the public views marine life in captivity. Facilities like the Miami Seaquarium, long criticized for their treatment of animals, found themselves under increasing scrutiny. The public began to see through surface-level rebranding and minimal reforms, calling instead for a complete departure from using marine animals as entertainment. The Seaquarium’s decline underscores that no amount of PR can disguise a fundamentally outdated and unethical model.

As society moves away from brands that exploit animals — whether through live animal performances in entertainment or animal testing in the beauty industry — the downfall of facilities like the Miami Seaquarium serves as a warning: The era of profiting from animal suffering is coming to an end.

This growing public disinterest and the rise of ethical consumerism have not only damaged the Seaquarium’s reputation but have also led to severe financial consequences. The company’s financial troubles — including declining ticket sales, mounting operational costs, and a history of ownership changes — reflect this shift in values. These economic challenges have compounded the broader crisis at the Seaquarium, placing the company in an increasingly precarious position.

In 2024, The Dolphin Company reported a substantial decline in revenue, with estimates showing a drop of nearly 15% in total earnings. Attendance at the Seaquarium also saw a marked decrease, from 1.2 million visitors in 2022 to just under 1 million in 2023, illustrating the shift in consumer preferences. Additionally, the costs associated with maintaining marine animals and their facilities have only increased, with reports indicating that operational costs for animal care alone were upwards of $15 million annually.

These financial struggles are compounded by increasing legal challenges, including lawsuits over alleged violations of animal welfare standards. With these financial and legal hurdles stacking up, the Seaquarium’s bankruptcy seems less like an isolated incident and more a reflection of the changing landscape of entertainment and ethical expectations from consumers.

The company’s reputation took a devastating hit following the release of the 2013 documentary Blackfish, which exposed the psychological trauma and ethical violations involved in keeping orcas in captivity. The film struck a cultural nerve, sparking outrage across social media, igniting protests, and making SeaWorld, and by extension, similar attractions like the Miami Seaquarium, symbols of animal exploitation. Celebrities, educators, and former supporters joined the chorus of criticism, and the phrase “Boycott SeaWorld” became a viral rallying cry. This wave of public condemnation directly impacted attendance and revenue at SeaWorld and other marine parks, as families, schools, and animal lovers chose to take their business elsewhere — not out of budget concerns, but out of principle.

In response to mounting backlash, the Miami Seaquarium, owned by The Dolphin Company, introduced modest reforms, such as the end of orca breeding and a shift toward more “natural” performances. However, these efforts failed to significantly improve its reputation. Public skepticism remained, and critics argued that true reform would require a complete departure from the practice of keeping marine animals in captivity altogether.

In an effort to rejuvenate its image and streamline its brand, The Dolphin Company announced a corporate name change to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in January 2024. Despite this attempt at rebranding, the move did little to reverse the company’s financial decline, as public trust and mounting ethical concerns continued to overshadow the company’s efforts.

The persistence of negative public perception and operational challenges overshadowed the potential benefits of the new corporate identity. Simply changing the company’s name did little to erase years of controversy or convince a new generation of consumers that the parks aligned with evolving ethical values.

Beyond reputational damage, the rise of innovative competitors has also accelerated SeaWorld’s decline. Modern theme parks now prioritize immersive, technology-driven experiences that resonate with today’s audiences. With attractions offering cinematic storytelling, interactive environments, and virtual adventures, traditional animal performances increasingly feel outdated and out of touch.

More importantly, today’s consumers are prioritizing ethical experiences — seeking out destinations that promote conservation, education, and sustainability rather than exploitation. Zoos, aquariums, and wildlife sanctuaries that focus on rescue, rehabilitation, and environmental stewardship are emerging as preferred alternatives, especially among younger, socially conscious visitors. In contrast, marine parks that continue to profit from animal performances appear increasingly out of step with public values.

The bankruptcy of The Dolphin Company, which owns the Miami Seaquarium,serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of ethical practices, financial prudence, and adaptability in the face of public scrutiny and external pressures. For the theme park industry, it underscores the need to align business models with evolving societal values and to prioritize transparency and responsibility.

As the company navigates this bankruptcy, it remains to be seen how it will address these challenges and what lessons other industry players will glean from its experience. Will The Dolphin Company pivot toward a completely different model, or will it fade into irrelevance as consumer preferences continue to shift away from animal-based entertainment?

Regardless of the outcome, one thing is clear: companies that fail to evolve with the times risk being left behind, both financially and culturally.