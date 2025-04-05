Drowning in unethical practices: SeaWorld’s bankruptcy indicates a larger shift in consumer ethics

United Parks & Resorts Inc., formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, has officially gone under — and no, not like a trained dolphin diving through a hoop. This bankruptcy isn’t just a corporate failure, it’s a wake-up call for the entire theme park industry. Years of financial mismanagement, public outrage, and shifting consumer preferences have finally caught up, forcing the once-iconic brand into a downward spiral.

SeaWorld’s bankruptcy isn’t just a financial collapse — it’s a cultural reckoning driven by growing public rejection of animal cruelty. From the heartbreak of Tilikum to the unmistakable signs of distress in captive orcas, the company’s unethical practices were impossible to ignore.

What once seemed like an unshakable institution in the amusement park world quickly became a symbol of corporate irresponsibility and animal exploitation. In the wake of the Blackfish documentary, SeaWorld’s attempts at reform — such as ending orca breeding and shifting to more “natural” shows — were too little, too late. The public saw through the rebranding, and animal rights advocates continued to call for the complete abolition of marine life captivity. SeaWorld’s demise proves that no amount of PR can disguise a fundamentally unethical business model.

As society moves away from brands that exploit animals — whether in terms of entertainment or makeup brands conducting animal testing — SeaWorld’s downfall serves as a warning: The era of profiting from animal suffering is coming to an end.

United Parks & Resorts has faced substantial financial hurdles in recent years. In 2023, the company reported a net income decline of 19.6% and a total revenue decrease of $4.7 million to $1.72 billion. These figures highlight the company’s struggle to maintain profitability amid declining attendance and rising operational costs. According to the company’s own annual report, total attendance dropped from 22.5 million in 2022 to 21.9 million in 2023 — a notable decrease that underscores the public’s growing disinterest and shifting entertainment preferences.

Notably, the high expenses associated with animal care and park maintenance have been a persistent burden, with operational expenses for animal care reaching approximately $200 million in 2022. The high cost of maintaining marine life, combined with waning ticket sales, created a perfect storm of financial instability that made bankruptcy seem inevitable.

The company’s reputation took a devastating hit following the release of the 2013 documentary Blackfish, which exposed the psychological trauma and ethical violations involved in keeping orcas in captivity. The film struck a cultural nerve, sparking outrage across social media, igniting protests, and turning SeaWorld into a symbol of animal exploitation. Celebrities, educators, and former supporters joined the chorus of criticism, and the phrase “Boycott SeaWorld” became a viral rallying cry. This wave of public condemnation directly impacted attendance and revenue, as families, schools, and animal lovers chose to take their business elsewhere — not out of budget concerns, but out of principle.

In response to mounting backlash, SeaWorld introduced modest reforms, including the end of orca breeding and a shift toward more “natural” performances. But these efforts did little to repair its damaged reputation. The public remained unconvinced, and critics argued that true change required a complete departure from captive marine life altogether.

In an attempt to revitalize its image and unify its diverse portfolio, SeaWorld Entertainment announced a corporate name change to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in January 2024. Despite this strategic move, the rebranding failed to reverse the company’s financial decline.

The persistence of negative public perception and operational challenges overshadowed the potential benefits of the new corporate identity. Simply changing the company’s name did little to erase years of controversy or convince a new generation of consumers that the parks aligned with evolving ethical values.

Beyond reputational issues, the rise of competing attractions has also contributed to SeaWorld’s demise. Theme parks such as Disney and Universal Studios offer immersive, technology-driven experiences that resonate with modern audiences. Attractions like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter draw crowds by offering cutting-edge storytelling and interactive elements that make SeaWorld’s outdated animal performances seem antiquated by comparison.

More importantly, today’s consumers are prioritizing ethical experiences — seeking out destinations that promote conservation, education, and sustainability rather than exploitation. Zoos, aquariums, and wildlife sanctuaries that focus on rescue, rehabilitation, and environmental stewardship are emerging as preferred alternatives, especially among younger, socially conscious visitors. In contrast, marine parks that continue to profit from animal performances appear increasingly out of step with public values.

The bankruptcy of United Parks & Resorts serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of ethical practices, financial prudence, and adaptability in the face of public scrutiny and external pressures. For the theme park industry, it underscores the need to align business models with evolving societal values and to prioritize transparency and responsibility.

As the company navigates this bankruptcy, it remains to be seen how it will address these challenges and what lessons other industry players will glean from its experience. Will United Parks & Resorts pivot toward a completely different model, or will it fade into irrelevance as consumer preferences continue to shift away from animal-based entertainment?

Regardless of the outcome, one thing is clear: companies that fail to evolve with the times risk being left behind, both financially and culturally.