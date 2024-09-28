Key takeaways from Miami’s sloppy victory over Virginia Tech 

The lights shined bright on a hot and humid night at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday night. However, Miami couldn’t fully handle that light. Yes, the Hurricanes ended up winning the game, but underperformed on both sides of the ball.

As linebacker Fransisco Mauigoa said in his postgame presser, “Will have to go back to the drawing board,” and show why they deserve to be at the top of the ACC.

Miami’s defense fell apart

After stellar defensive play through the first four games of the season, only allowing a total of 41 points, Tyler Baron and the rest of his defensive crew couldn’t find much success. The Canes’ run defense allowed a staggering 206 rushing yards, 141 of those yards coming from Virginia Tech’s starting running back, Bhayshul Tuten.

Miami’s pass defense was equally as bad. Virginia Tech Quarterback Kyron Drones threw for 189 yards, which may seem like an average day for a quarterback. Although, he could have been held to fewer yards if the Hurricanes would have played better coverage. Defensive Back Mishael Powell did have an interception but his coverage was not nearly as good as it usually is. Virginia Tech Wide Receiver Ayden Greene was one of the players to run laps around Powell, hauling in three receptions for 33 yards including a touchdown.

Second year defensive coordinator, Lance Guidry, will have to work his defensive group harder and perhaps draw up some new defensive schemes if they want to have success in the near future.

Cam Ward did not play like a Heisman front runner

Even though Cam Ward did throw for 343 yards, he did not play the same way as he did in the season opener against Florida or even last week’s game against the University of South Florida. You can tell from the start he was playing rattled, inducing three turnovers over the course of the game. One of which included an attempted pass on the back shoulder to Xavier Restrepo in Virginia Tech’s territory that ended up in the hands of former Miami Hurricane defender Kaleb Spencer. Spencer ended up running it 77 yards deep into Miami’s side of the field.

However, Ward did show some signs of greatness. Late in the game he evaded two would have been sacks and somehow flipped a chest pass to tight end Riley Williams which resulted in a big gain. In the first quarter Ward pinpointed a pass in the end zone to Jacolby George, just barely splitting two Virginia Tech defenders. Later in the first half, Ward executed a beautiful ball fake and hit tight end Elijah Arroyo down the middle of the field for a 43 yard touchdown.

After the game, Ward owned up to his mistakes, “ Everything they (Virginia Tech) did on defense, they showed on film. And you know I just got to be better next week.” Ward will have to clean up his play as he looks to show that he is the best quarterback not only in the ACC but the entire country

This game gave Miami a reality check

The first four games for Miami was a cakewalk to say the least. Beating a mediocre Florida team on the road then destroying teams like Florida A&M, Ball State, and University of South Florida. The start of ACC competition did not go the way the players or fans would like, just barely scratching out a victory against Virginia Tech. As mentioned before, the defense could not stop the run and their pass coverage was abysmal. Ward’s stats on paper looked great but he missed a lot of passes that he was making during the first four games of the season.

Coach Mario Cristobal and his players should have the sense now that they will have to play even harder now and be better prepared as they face a gauntlet of ACC teams.

Can Miami clean it up against Cal? Find out next Saturday as the Hurricanes will make the long trip to California to play the Golden Bears.