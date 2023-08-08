Balancing socializing and academics as a UM student

Many students come into the University of Miami privy to the well-known stereotypes about the school. With an admission rate of 19% and a No. 55 U.S. News ranking, UM has garnered a reputation as a selective and demanding university.

Students still make time to socialize, with endless opportunities both on campus and in the city itself, but there is no doubt students come to UM to build toward a career. With that comes the ever-present struggle of balancing a social life and fostering new relationships with the increased weight of a college workload.

“There’s the two sides where the school has a reputation for being around the clock fun but at the same time, we’re a top 100 school and there is a lot of academic responsibility and it can blindside you,” senior architecture major Maggie Barrow said.

Both socializing and academics are important to enjoying college, and students should use their first months at UM as an opportunity to figure out how to strike a balance between the two.

Settling into life on a college campus is a whirlwind no matter what school you’re attending and UM’s lively and fast-paced atmosphere only exacerbates this experience. With this chaos comes the opportunity to try new things, meet new people, and see what works for you.

“Being a freshman in Miami is exciting and difficult at the same time,” senior creative advertising major Asha Shah said. “You’re in this crazy new world that’s not like your traditional college campus and it can be a little overwhelming, but it also has so much to offer.”

A piece of often-dispensed college advice is to “say yes to everything,” and this holds true for beginning your career at UM. Especially in the first few months spent on campus, there’s no way of knowing when you’ll meet “your people” or encounter something that will change the course of your college experience. The first year of college should be trial by fire as a means to find out what’s for you and reaffirm yourself and your choices.

“Freshman year definitely is the best time to explore every opportunity that Miami offers you, both academically and socially,” Shah said. “It’s probably the only year that you can really just relax without worrying about how you’re setting yourself up for the future in terms of internships and networking and such. Having fun and meeting your people can be just as important as those things.”

It is important to work on being responsible and getting into routines as you begin living away from home, but there’s no reason to be hard on yourself when you’re beginning to figure those things out.

“It’s tough at first, but at some point things click and you realize what’s important and what’s not. It’s a process, but you figure out what your process is, and it’s different for everybody, but I think it’s really important to stay true to what you know is right for you,” said senior nursing major Emily Murtha.

While things like Miami’s beaches and nightlife scene are flashy, exciting and worth exploring, there are a lot of valuable social opportunities on campus too. The Department of Student Activities and Student Organizations recognizes over 300 student organizations spanning almost any niche you can think of. Clubs are a great way to build your resume, figure out what you’re interested in and build a community with like minded individuals.

You can browse UM’s campus organizations and events here.